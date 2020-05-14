ASHLAND Local schools scored some wins at the Kentucky Department of Education’s Student Technology Leadership Program.
Fairview High School senior Kyle Webster was named state champion in the STLP State Championship Ceremony for his invention, the Westwood Hook.
Ashland Middle School also won its category with a project called No Child Left Behind..
Webster, son of Brent Webster and Krissy Miller, said his invention combines three firefighting tools into one, enabling firefighters to be more efficient when fighting a fire.
Webster comes from a long line of firefighters. Not only has he been involved in firefighting for eight years, his father is chief of the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department and his grandfather was a firefighter.
“It has the hook similar to the New York hook, a sledgehammer similar to that from the TNT tool, and the adz (wedge) similar to what’s found on a Halligan tool,” he said. The combo device also reduces the amount of weight firefighters have to carry.
His own fire department as well as Flatwoods, Ashland and Summit Ironville worked with Webster, giving him feedback as he honed the tool. He said he hopes the Westwood Hook will be available worldwide in a couple of years.
Webster plans to earn a fire science degree at Ashland Community and Technical College after high school graduation.
Twenty out of the original 1,800 STLP school projects submitted were selected by virtual volunteer judges. From those 20 projects, four schools in four different project categories were named state champions. This is Fairview High School’s first STLP state championship.
“With all that is going on in the world, this really helps bring some much-needed positivity and joy to the community,” Fairview STLP coach Corey Moore said. “It’s just a really exciting time here in Westwood. This is such a big accomplishment not only for Kyle but for the whole STLP program here at Fairview.”
Ashland Middle School’s grades 6-8 project titled “No Child Left Behind” won first place for best middle-school project in Kentucky. The project helps evacuate mobility-impaired students in multi-level schools during emergencies. There is a device students developed, as well as an app to help keep track of and locate children with mobility issues.
Coach Mark Harmon said the idea evolved over time and drew in experts throughout the community for input.
“It has just kept growing,” Harmon said. “They’re still working on it.
Winning is nothing new to the school’s STEM students. The team reached the national level in competition twice in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition and previous won in the state STLP competition.
For more information about STLP and STLP@Home, and to view presentations from all of the student participants, visit https://stlp.education.ky.gov/.