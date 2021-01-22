ASHLAND The pandemic has taken a toll on the Ashland Build-A-Bed Project, which brings volunteers together to build beds for children who need them.
But it’s not stopping the Kentucky Credit Union League Ashland Chapter and its partners from obtaining bed for children in need..
Ashland Build-A-Bed will accept applications for beds for children in the FIVCO area through Jan. 29.
Tiffany Black at Members Choice said 200 requested beds last year.
"With school being mostly virtual, we do expect a decrease in the number of bed request for 2021," she said.
The entire project has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"A typical build day is full of community members and organizations coming together for a day full of blessings. We all work together to build and distribute twin size beds to children," she said.
Ashland Credit Union is a partner in the program.
“In a time where there is such uncertainty and a growing need to support our area families, we are honored to have the ability to serve our community in this way,” said Candance Stanley, Marketing and Business Development at Ashland Credit Union.
This year, the program will work with Big Sandy Superstore to provide beds rather than volunteers together to build beds during the pandemic.
"We appreciate the work Big Sandy and Melissa Stitt have done for us during these times," Black said. "The pre-built beds will already be boxed for distribution." The program has been able to purchase discounted beds and matresses through Big Sandy.
She said "build day," which is March 6, will become distribution day at the Boyd County Convention and Art’s Center. "The committee will have a distribution drive-thru set up for all recipients to pick up their items," Black said. "All children will still receive a bed, mattress, pillow, and complete nighttime kit."
Nighttime kits include twin bedding sets and hygiene products like shampoo and soap.
"Our nighttime kits are almost 100% fueled by area Key Clubs," Black said.
This year, donations are down because of school closures, so the program has been challenging. Black said it remains an important program.
"A good night’s rest is impactful on a child’s future and success," she said.
This project has provided more than 500 beds to children in eastern Kentucky since 2018. Other partners include Boyd County High School Key Club and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Donations are accepted by visiting theneighborhood-ashland.org/donation/ to complete an online sponsorship for the 2021 build. Checks also may be made payable to Ashland Build-A-Bed and sent to Members Choice Credit Union, P.O. Box 1468, Ashland, Kentucky, 41105.
Additional information is available by contacting Candace Stanley (ACU), program co-director, at (606) 324-5454, or Tiffany Black (MCCU), program co-director (606) 329-7876. Applications from Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties are due Jan. 29. For an application, visit ashlandbuildabed.org or email ashlandbuildabed@gmail.com.