An Olive Hill woman is facing a litany of charges in connection with an indictment in Carter County, according to jail records.
Online court records show Samantha J. Lewis, 32, is facing a nine-count indictment in Carter, issued earlier this year by a grand jury. Lewis, according to jail records, was picked up Friday by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on two bench warrants issued March 10.
Lewis is charged in the indictment with second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, third-degree trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, theft less than $500 in value and third-degree criminal mischief.
She is currently being held without bond, according to the Carter County Detention Center.
Online court dockets show Lewis is due for arraignment on her charges in Carter County Circuit Court on April 19.
