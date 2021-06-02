Angela S. Hanna, 50, of Olive Hill, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges following a traffic stop.
A Kentucky State Trooper was on patrol through Olive Hill when he observed Hanna operating a motor vehicle and was not wearing her seat belt, according to a KSP press release.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and observed Hanna “was showing signs of impairment,” the release stated. A field sobriety test was performed and Hanna was placed under arrest.
Two KSP troopers searched the vehicle where they “located a large amount of money, approximately 59 grams of heroin and approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine,” according to KSP.
Hanna is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, heroin) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified). Hanna is also charged with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, careless driving, failure to wear seat belts, inadequate silencer (muffler) and two counts of failure to appear.
Hanna is lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.
