OLIVE HILL A teenager from Olive Hill received a golden opportunity to compete on "American Idol."
Corey Hedge, 17, received a golden ticket at his audition in Nashville. While the audition was not televised, he received a yes vote from two of the three judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, with a no from Katy Perry.
“Singing in front of the three, it was very nerve wracking, probably the most nervous I ever was, but singing in front of someone like that, I guess you just take the opportunity and go with it. You look up to them all your life, and it’s just a crazy, crazy experience,” Hedge, a junior at West Carter High School, said.
Singing has been a life-long passion for Hedge, who began playing guitar around 6 after listening to music around the campfire with family and friends.
“We’d always ride horses and a guy named Ron Blevins always brought his guitar,” he said. “I just fell in love with it. I had a little bitty Walmart guitar I would beat on, and then my dad bought me a guitar for my seventh birthday, and I just took it from there.”
Hedge took his talent for music all the way from the campfire to American Idol’s Hollywood Week in Los Angeles. He was accompanied by his mother, Missy Hedge, both to the audition in Nashville and to Hollywood. She said it was a thrill to watch him go through the process and receive the golden ticket.
“It had been a really long day, and I was just really nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “When I went in, he was like ‘You ready to go to Hollywood,’ and I was like ‘Uh, yay’ because I didn’t know what to say. It was just so overwhelming.”
For Hedge and his family, the best part of appearing on "American Idol" was the support of his hometown. He has received countless texts and calls from community members to congratulate him on pursuing his dream.
“It’s just been very sweet, everybody sending messages and people calling and texting him,” his mother said. “They message me, message his Dad, his Mamaw and Papaw and his sister. It’s just like everybody all the time says, ‘Tell Corey congratulations.’”
Hedge was eliminated from the show in week one in Hollywood, but is still focusing on his music closer to home. He can be seen at Bayso’s Sports Pub in Grayson on Friday, April 14 at 9:30 and at the Olive Hill Historical Society on April 22.