OLIVE HILL Front Porch Pickin’ and Poetry began as a possible monthly event in Olive Hill Thursday night to share music and poetry with the community at the newly opened welcome center.
Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Conley hopes to use the event as an opportunity to showcase the talent that Olive Hill has to offer to both locals and tourists from other areas.
“Just the history of the music that is in Olive Hill, the Sasha Colettes, the George Moltons, the Hammertownes, Darvin Sturgill, there’s so many. That led us to wanting to show off music,” said Conley.
Visitors at Front Porch Pickin’ were encouraged to view the welcome center which displayed the accomplishments of many past and present Olive Hill residents from musicians like Tom T. Hall and Darvin Sturgill to former University of Kentucky baseball/basketball player Ben Jordan and naturalist Crash Mullins.
“It’s not just music,” said Conley. “Olive Hill has an abundance of talent. It’s writers, poets, artists. It’s everything and this is designed to showcase that.”
The event was created by the Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce, the Carter County Times and the Carter County Public Library. Interim Director Matt Parsons said he hoped Front Porch Pickin’ would help to give the library more visibility and a chance to interact with the community.
“As an institution that is an active participant, we’re trying to go out to as many events as we possibly can and reach the public and start conversations about what the community needs then try to find new ways to fill those needs at the library,” said Parsons.
Conley hopes to turn the event into a monthly or bi-monthly occurrence where any musician, poet or writer can perform. The Olive Hill Welcome Center is also open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone to view their displays.
“Just come and discover Olive Hill. You won’t be disappointed,” said Conley.