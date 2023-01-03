GRAYSON An Olive Hill man accused of stabbing a man six times in August is close to entering a guilty plea, according to his defense attorney.
Jared I. Binion, 40, has been in the Carter County Jail since Aug. 7 on a sole count of first-degree assault after stabbing a man, who Binion said hit him with a ball bat.
Following the incident that started as a squabble, the victim was airlifted to the hospital and Binion started talking.
According to court documents, Binion stated the argument began when the victim allegedly ripped off a woman's fingernails before Binion was struck with a bat.
The victim has since been indicted for his role in the almost-deadly brawl, but according to Carter County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips, the indictment warrant has yet to have been served.
On Tuesday, Binion appeared in Carter County Circuit Court for a pre-trial hearing.
Binion's public counsel requested more time to meet with his client to discuss a "fairly reasonable offer" received from the Commonwealth.
Judge Phillips added that the court was also waiting on the arrival of medical records pertaining to the case that hadn't made it back just yet.
Binion will reappear Jan. 17 to allot additional meeting time with his attorney.
