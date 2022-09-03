OLIVE HILL Residents on the west end of Carter County are scratching their heads at local gas stations.
Areas across the region are finally feeling relief at the pump with prices down about 40 cents in Ashland since The Daily Independent last reported on gas prices in August.
Price points in Olive Hill are still hovering at the top, though, and folks in Olive Hill have taken notice, saying enough is enough.
A gallon of gas at five out of the six stations in Olive Hill is priced at $3.89 while just $3.59-3.69 just 15 miles away in Grayson.
One station on the outskirts of Olive Hill is running a bargain — a whopping one cent off compared to its competition, at $3.88 per gallon.
“This is a continuation of the long-standing rip-off that residents of Olive Hill continues to get from the local stations,” Jim Webb, an Olive Hill native and former principal of West Carter High School, stated in an email sent to The Daily Independent.
“Olive Hill is a poor community with many people retired or on government assistance,” Webb continued, stating it was unfair treatment and suggested that the people who set the prices don’t seem to care about “anyone or anything as long as they make a huge profit.”
Olive Hill’s price point is nine cents more than the national average and more than 40 cents higher than the state’s average, according to AAA’s statistics.
Olive Hill’s gas prices have steadily come in over state and national averages by running $3.99 for the entire month of August, resulting in Olive Hillians wondering if they’re being taken advantage of.
Webb said that with the prices of everything else skyrocketing, the current gas prices in Olive Hill are creating a strain.
Von Perry, another longtime resident of Olive Hill, took to social media to voice her disapproval with several locals echoing her frustration.
Perry took notice of the 20-cent difference between Grayson and Olive Hill and asked, “When will this stop?”
A few stated on the post that the 20-cent difference was worth the drive up I-64, either to Grayson, Ashland or on to Mount Sterling where the price of unleaded fuel runs as low as $3.20.
One commenter suggested that people should stop purchasing fuel in Olive Hill to combat the alleged gouge. Perry and Webb agreed.
“You know, I contemplating posting this because in Olive Hill we try to shop local,” Perry started, “We try to support everything here.
“We have been blessed with new shops and businesses so we really try. ... We’ve supported you, help us back,” Perry said.
Those on social media supported Perry and suggested reaching out to news agencies to propel their voices of dissatisfaction.
“I thought, ‘I’ve had it, let’s work together to get this down,’” Perry said. “I’ve thought about going down there with a sign, but the press might draw more attention.”
In separate interviews, Webb seemed to channel Perry and said, “I would put this in big bold letters on the front page and that’ll get us some attention.”
Not only do Webb and Perry agree that the people of Olive Hill need help in creating a collective voice, they both think the only solution is to buy elsewhere.
“Do they get together and set the prices because they think we’ll continue to pay because we always have?” Perry asked.
“People just need to go somewhere else if that’s the way they’re going to be,” Webb said.
Webb isn’t sure who to blame, though, wondering if the fault lies with refineries or the local owners.
With other stations in the local area decreasing their pricing, it doesn’t make sense to residents that Olive Hill isn’t adjusting alongside them.
“it’s ridiculous for the hardworking people of Olive Hill. We deserve better,” Webb said.