GRAYSON An Olive Hill man pleaded guilty on Thursday morning in Carter County Circuit Court in exchange for a lesser punishment.
Deshawn "Caleb" Davis, 29, of Olive Hill, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The initial bust came in August 2021 after a controlled drug buy in Carter County, according to court documents.
On Aug. 2, 2021, an informant purchased $320 worth of heroin at a residence located off of Dry Branch Road in Olive Hill.
According to court records, the informant was armed with recording devices during the buy.
In the recordings, Davis is depicted measuring and distributing approximately 3 grams of heroin/fentanyl to the case informant, according to case documents.
Trafficking heroin is a class C felony and carries a recommended sentence of five to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
However, meth trafficking is a class B felony and carries 10 to 20 years behind bars.
Any evidence acquired during the investigation is to be destroyed.
By pleading guilty, Davis now faces 11 years total for all charges.
Carter County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca K. Phillips reminded Davis that once he pleaded guilty, his felony convictions are not eligible for expungement in the state of Kentucky — meaning they will remain on his record permanently.
If indicted as a persistent felony offender, Davis could face additional penalties.
His final sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.
