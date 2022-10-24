OLIVE HILL A Carter County man found himself in jail over the weekend after running from police while carrying a plethora of drugs.
Russell J. Barker, 40, of Olive Hill, was booked into the Carter County Detention Center on Saturday after picking up numerous charges after a fairly lengthy car chase.
Per court records, an officer attempted to make contact with Barker who had some active violent felony warrants but Barker took off, according to the officer.
The Olive Hill policeman noted that Barker fled in a white Grand Prix from State Route 3298 to Cross Street where he turned up a dirt road.
The officer wrote that Barker attempted to brake-check him when he slammed on his brakes while the officer was tailing him in an effort to have the officer hit him.
During the pursuit, the car traveled at high rates of speed and crossed into oncoming traffic creating a "substantial risk of serious injury or death," according to the officer.
Barker is accused of throwing digital scales and several pieces of evidence out of the car during the pursuit.
According to the police report, Barker tried to dispose of drug paraphernalia, suspected meth, fentanyl, marijuana and a buffet of pills.
Barker eventually stopped the vehicle and tried to flee on foot before he was placed under arrest.
Barker is charged with tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police, various drug possessions, drug trafficking, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and reckless driving.