FRANKFORT A 22-year-old bowler has been named to Team Kentucky for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
Levi Oney will compete next June in Orlando, Florida.
Oney has been a Special Olympics bowling athlete for six years. He has also competed in soccer and track and field. He will make his first appearance in the USA Games.
Oney, who works at Rural King in Boyd County, will be joined on Team Kentucky’s bowling bunch by Dallas Derringer, of Louisville, Casey Freeman, of Franklin, and Brianna Goode, of Glasgow. Michael Ghant, 2017 Special Olympics Kentucky Coach of the Year, will lead the Team Kentucky bowlers. He is from Frankfort.
This will be the second consecutive USA Games in which Olive Hill had a representative. Joseph Jarrell competed at the 2018 Games in Seattle, bringing home a gold medal in the pairs competition with Daniel Williams, of Glasgow. He also placed fourth in the individual event and the team event.
“We’re excited to once again have the opportunity to send athletes and coaches to the USA Games," said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “Being selected to Team Kentucky for the Games is not only a tremendous honor for our athletes, but it offers a great opportunity for personal growth. We have seen many of our athletes be transformed by this experience at the previous four USA Games that have been held. Plus, with these Games being held largely at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex, it will be a one-of-a-kind environment and a chance to compete in world-class facilities.”
Special Olympics Kentucky will send 34 athletes, seven Unified partners and 16 coaches to the Games. They will compete in eight sports — artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field and Unified basketball.
The total cost of sending Team Kentucky to the 2022 USA Games is expected to approach $100,000. For information on sponsoring or donating, contact Trish Mazzoni at (502) 695-8222 or tmazzoni@soky.org.
The 2022 USA Games are the fifth such games in Special Olympics history. Past USA Games were conducted in 2006 in Ames, Iowa; 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska; in 2014 in New Jersey; and in 2018 in Seattle.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events–the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
The USA Games will offer 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports, including athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.