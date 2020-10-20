CATLETTSBURG An Olive Hill man is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a warrant charging him with raping a child under the age of 12.
William R. Vannater, 65, was booked Saturday on three sex-offense charges — including first-degree rape — and is being held on $150,000 bond.
Online jail records show the charges stem from an Elliott County indictment. Kentucky State Police took Vannater into custody, according to jail records.
First-degree rape of a child younger than 12 years of age is a class A felony in Kentucky, punishable with between 20 and 50 years in prison.
