GRAYSON An Olive Hill man’s counsel attempted to have him released into the custody of a family member for a medical appointment before being shut down by Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips.
William Workman, 26, of Olive Hill, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, first-degree sodomy, incest and possession of meth, among others.
Workman has been lodged at the Carter County Detention Center since his arrest in January 2021.
Kentucky State Police received a sexual abuse complaint in November 2020 alleging that Workman had assaulted a girl who was 11 at the time.
The girl told police she was molested multiple times by Workman starting in 2016.
On Monday, Workman’s attorney, Michael “Frenchie” Curtis, told the judge he and his client were awaiting a criminal responsibility evaluation that was ordered a year after his arrest.
The evaluation would be used to establish Workman’s mental capacity at the time of the alleged crimes.
Curtis also advised Phillips that Workman had an impacted wisdom tooth and required medical attention outside of the jail.
Curtis then asked Phillips if the court could arrange a medical appointment that a family member could transport Workman to and from.
“Absolutely not,” Judge Phillips responded, and asked the prosecutors if they opposed scheduling a medical appointment while in the custody of the jailer.
The prosecutors had no objection to the proposal.
“No harm in asking,” Curtis said.
“You don’t know an answer unless you ask,” Phillips said before further instructing Curtis to confirm custody arrangements for Workman to meet with an oral surgeon.
Workman’s next court date is on Dec. 5 to check the status of his evaluation.