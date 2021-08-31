Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.