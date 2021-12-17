Olive Hill City Awards

KLC Director of Underwriting Suzanne Reed presents Olive Hill Clerk Chimila Hargett KLC Level II and III awards for Excellence in City Governance and Master of City Governance.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

LEXINGTON The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized Olive Hill Clerk/Treasurer Chimila Hargett with KLC Level II and III awards for Excellence in City Governance and Master of City Governance, according to a press release.

The awards are part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.

The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.

