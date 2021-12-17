LEXINGTON The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized Olive Hill Clerk/Treasurer Chimila Hargett with KLC Level II and III awards for Excellence in City Governance and Master of City Governance, according to a press release.
The awards are part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.