An Olive Garden will open in Ashland, but when and where? Time will tell.
Meagan Bernstein, of Darden Restaurants, confirmed the popular Italian restaurant will soon add Ashland to its expansive list of locations.
“We are planning to open an Olive Garden in Ashland a look forward to joining the community!” Bernstein said. “Since the project is still in its early stages, we don’t have many details to share.”
The confirmation occurs a few days after another local restaurant, Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe, closed at Ashland Town Center after seven years of business. It announced it is searching for a new home.
While rumors are swirling regarding Olive Garden landing in that spot, Darden Restaurants did not comment on that specifically. An email from The Daily Independent to the Washington Prime Group, which is over Ashland Town Center, was not returned.
As of August 2021, Olive Garden had 875 locations in North America.