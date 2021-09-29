GREENUP After a year off, the Greenup Old Tractor Engine and Machinery Show will be Friday and Saturday at the Greenup County Farm Bureau show grounds at U.S. 23 and Ky. 2.
In its 22nd year, the event allows anyone to display tractors or engines with a 10-mile tractor drive tonight.
The featured tractor is a 1964 Ford Offset owned by Paul and Jenny Applegate; the featured engine is Harry Stanfield’s 1935 John Deere E1 1/2 HP.
Antique tractors and farm machinery won’t be the only things on display. Lawn and garden, tractors hit-and-miss engines, tractor pulls, a blacksmith shop, a grist mill, new tractors and implements, a chainsaw artist, embroidery work on hats and shirts and hand-crafted quilts will be available.
Activities for children on Friday and Saturday include a petting zoo, barrel train, kiddie tractor pull, games and prizes.
Participants will set up on Thursday.
A schedule of the rest of the event is:
Friday
9 a.m. — Tractor and Engine registration.
11 a.m. — Free lunch: of soup beans, kraut and wieners, fresh BBQ pork, cornbread and dessert.
11 a.m. — Kiddie Barrel Train; games with prizes.
Noon — Antique tractor pulls.
1 p.m. — Tractor games with prizes.
2 p.m. — Homemade ice cream.
5:45 p.m. — Opening ceremony.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Tractor and engine registration.
11 a.m. — Auction for farm items, toys and other items, with proceeds going to support the Greenup Old Tractors Engines and Machinery Club.
11 a.m. — Free lunch: soup beans, kraut and weiners, fresh BBQ pork, cornbread and dessert.
11 a.m. — Kiddie Barrel Train.
11 a.m. — Tractor pull.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Children's petting zoo.
Noon — Watermelon eating contest.
1 p.m. — Homemade ice cream.
1 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull registration.
1 p.m. — Tractor games with pirzes.
2 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull.
3 p.m. — Tractor parade lineup.
6 p.m. — Raffle winners announced.
The event is sponsored by Event by Greenup Old Tractors Engines and Machinery Agricultural Cooperative and Greenup County Farm Bureau.
