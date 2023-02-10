IRONTON Old-time music will be the focus of a program to be presented at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at First Presbyterian Church.
Dave Ruch, musician, researcher and public scholar for the New York Council for the Humanities, will present “Dead Roots: the folk, blues, Appalachian and jug band roots of the Grateful Dead.”
Ruch’s work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries and on stages across North America and the United Kingdom.
In "Dead Roots," Ruch presents songs from the past, performed by farmers, soldiers, children, immigrants, sailors, Native Americans and others. Many were discovered by exploring archives, obscure songbooks, diaries and scholarly journals. He uses banjo, guitar, mandolin, octave mandolin, bones, spoons, washboards and jaw harp.
Ruch has been a professional musician since 1992. He spends his time in educational entertainment, working with all ages to connect history and culture with music.