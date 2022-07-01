RUSSELL Very little is known about the nonprofit group that entered into an agreement on Thursday, June 23, to purchase the old Russell High School at 435 Bellefonte Street from the City of Russell.
The group, Appalachian Commerce Development Corporation, or ACDC, is a nonprofit corporation that was one of three groups, including the Evans Group and the Schreier Group, who submitted proposals to the city for the property which was donated to the city and considered surplus property.
Both ACDC and the Evans Group submitted their proposals privately to the Russell City Council. The proposal from ACDC was to make the old high school into a visitors’ center, museum, a place for local craftsmen and artisans, and a venue for entertainment.
The council decided on the proposal from ACDC and the sale moved forward with a stated sale price of $20,000 for the property. Members of the new nonprofit did not respond to emails or telephone calls from The Daily Independent concerning the new corporation.
The website for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams listed that ACDC’s Articles of Incorporation were executed by the Incorporator on Monday, June 27, four days after the sale agreement. The name of Incorporator is listed as Sarah Gabbard, who was also listed as a director of the initial board of the nonprofit.
Three other initial directors were listed as well: Alona Gilliam, Lori McCoy and Kristie Patterson. Gabbard consented (as per Secretary of State website) to serve as the registered agent on behalf of the corporation. All directors listed are also members of the Revitalize Russell group.
The stated purpose of the company, (shown in Article VI of the Incorporation) is as follows: “The Appalachian Commerce & Development Corporation’s mission is to grow our region’s economic and quality of life by providing resources for job development and business creation, expansion, retention, new business recruitment and community development. We are seeking to create unique experiences by maintaining a destination of diverse businesses, community events and cultural activities.”