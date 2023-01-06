GREENUP Tyler Flaugher has opened what he calls an old-school pharmacy.
Red 8 Rx opened on Nov. 1 at 96 Seaton Ave.
Flaugher, a pharmacist who graduated from Marshall University School of Pharmacy in 2018, has worked for Rite-Aid, Walgreens and Walmart.
The Grayson native said the unusual name of his pharmacy comes from a desire to be different and incorporates a bit of personal information.
“My partner’s wife is Filipino and red is her lucky color and eight is her lucky number,” Flaugher, 28, said.
Flaugher said the store is a “tiny operation, just prescriptions and a little front-end merchandise.”
There is very little inventory other than medications, and that was part of Flaugher’s plan.
“I wanted to get out of corporate retail,” he said. “It’s pure pharmacy here. I kind of molded this place into a hometown pharmacy with quick service, friendly service and no extra fluff.”
Red 8 Rx has four employees, including the owners and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.