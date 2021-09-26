GREENUP This year's Greenup Old Fashion Days will honor one of its ramrods: the late Maddie Coldiron.
Coldiron died in February. She was the chairman of the event and was involved in a wide variety of other community events, including the Greenup Woman's Club's Christmas Tour of Homes. Heading up Greenup Old Fashion Days this year are Anne Stephens and Bambi Reed.
Stephens said Coldiron was a pillar of the community.
"In Greenup, Maddie was a part of everything going on, or at least she knew all about it," Stephens said. "She could tell you everybody who had been a part of (Old Fashion Days). She knew who the vendors were and where they were located off the top of her head. Her house was like command central of Old Fashion Days.
"Not having her in Greenup is bigger than not having her at Old Fashion Days," she said, noting all involved with the event want her contributions to be remembered.
"Her memory is still very much alive in Greenup," Stephens said. "All of us have worked with her and know her and want to make sure we're carrying on what she started."
She said she hopes attendees will make sure to be there for opening ceremonies, which will honor Coldiron's memory.
This is the 55th Old Fashion Days. Last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stephens said the event's committee members have stayed in touch with the Greenup County Health Department about guidelines, but because the events are outdoors, no mask requirements are needed. Social distancing will still be encouraged.
"We will encourage people to be mindful of themselves and our community and be careful and respectful of each other," Stephens said.
Here is a schedule of events.
Thursday, Sept. 30
7 a.m. — Lions Club pancake breakfast.
9 a.m. — Opening ceremony, Russell Orchestra performing.
10:30 a.m. — Spelling Bee, county finals.
11:30 a.m. — Russell Band.
12:30 p.m. — Russell Middle and High School choir.
1:15 p.m. — Russell-McDowell choir.
1:45 p.m. — Raceland-Worthington Hillbilly Spectacular.
2 to 5:30 p.m. — Registration for baby pageant.
2:30 p.m. — Raceland Guitar Ensemble.
3 p.m. — Raceland bands.
4 p.m. — Greenup County Cheerleaders.
5 p.m. — Kentucky Memores.
6 p.m. — Baby pageant,small stage; tractor parade; 5K run.
7 p.m. — Gospel Night: Community Choir; John Thorsberry Trio; Yates Family.
Friday, Oct. 1
9 a.m. — Argillite Elementary Choirs.
9:30 a.m. — McKell Middle Choir and Band.
10 a.m. — Greenup County High School Choi.
10:30 a.m. — Wurtland Middle Choir and Band.
11 a.m. — McKell Elementary.
11:30 a.m. — Wurtland Elementary Costume Parade.
Noon — Wurtland Elementary student performance following costume parade.
1 p.m. — Willis Twins.
2 p.m. — Greysbranch Elementary Choir.
4:45 p.m. — Jayce Turley.
5:30 p.m. — Rock Bottom Band.
6:30 p.m. — Sam L. Smith Band.
7:30 p.m. — The Goodfellas Band.
8:30 p.m. — Larry Pancake Band.
Saturday, Oct. 2
10 a.m. — Costume contest on stage.
10 a.m. — Mutt Strutt, Greenup Park;
10 a.m. — Quilt Show, courthouse.
11 a.m. — Tricycle race.
11:30 a.m. — The Studio of Dance Kentucky.
Noon — Pizza Eating Contest.
12:30 p.m. — Canoe race awards and apple pie winners.
1 p.m. — Romantha (clogging).
1:30 p.m. — Nutty Buddy Dancing Friends (line dancing).
2 p.m. — Zach Griffith Band.
3 p.m. — Classic Groove Band.
4 p.m. — Parade.
5 p.m. — Johnathon Cox.
5:30 p.m. — Building Rockets.
6:30 p.m. — Reed Fields Band.
7:30 p.m. — Paul Pace Band.
8:30 p.m. — Talent Show (with Paul Pace judging).
Small stage schedule
Noon — Elijah Miller.
12:40 p.m. — Clifton Ross.
1:20 p.m. — Johnathan Cox.
2 p.m. — Michael Garvin.
2:40 p.m. — Jayce Turley.
3:20 p.m. — Zach Griffith.
