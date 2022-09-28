GREENUP Old Fashion Days returns to Greenup this year beginning bright and early this morning with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.
Opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m. with the National Anthem sung by special guest Marlena VanHoose. The music continues at 10 a.m. with the Argillite and Greysbranch Elementary combined choir, and at 10:30 is the county finals for the spelling bee, sponsored by the Greenup County Retired Teachers’ Association.
The Russell Band will perform at 12, the Russell Middle and High School Choir at 12:45, the Raceland-Worthington High School Choir and Guitar Ensemble at 2 p.m., and then an appearance by the Greenup County cheerleaders at 4:30 p.m.
Fans of antique farm equipment will enjoy the G.O.T.E.M. tractor parade at 5:30 p.m. The 5K run will begin and end at the Greenup County Library, starting at 6 p.m. Also at 6 p.m. is the baby/children’s pageant, located at the small stage in Artisan Alley.
Later, opening night becomes Gospel Night with performances by Marlena VanHoose (7 p.m.), Christ Temple Church Choir (7:45), Bended Knee (8:30) performing. Today and Friday will also have field trips with special educational destinations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pioneer village displays, the Kentucky Historical Society Mobile Museum and living history characters from the Historic McConnell House.
The McKell Middle Choir and Band will play at 9:30 on Friday, followed by the Greenup County High School Choir at 10.
At 10 a.m. the fiscal courtroom (inside the courthouse) will be opened for a quilt show, showcasing the skill of generations of quilters in the county and region. At 10:30 the Russell Orchestra plays, followed by the McKell Elementary Choir at 11. The Wurtland Elementary Choir and Parade is at 11:15, followed at 11:30 by the Wurtland Middle Choir, Band and Orchestra. and rounding out early stage time is Greg Bays with Hillbilly Hewers giving a carving demonstration.
The stage opens up again at 4:30 with last year’s talent show winners. Second place winner (adult) Ronnie Pierce & Hollergoblins at 4:30, first place (youth) winner Rylee Robinette at 5:30, and first place (adult) Grant Stephens at 6 p.m. Local band Axis takes the stage at 6:45, followed by the Jason Mays Band at 7:45; then at 9 p.m. Holly Forbes takes the stage with her band.
The Costume Contest Kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m., and the Mutt Strut Dog Show also begins at 10. The Cornhole tournament begins at 11 at Reed’s Funeral Home, and also at 11 you can see The Studio of Dance Kentucky with Natalie Pence. At 11:45 will be the Sam & Soc Canoe/Kayak Race Awards, and at 12:30 there will be a pizza eating contest sponsored by Giovanni’s Pizza in Greenup.
At 1 p.m. there will be a pie eating contest sponsored by Pies by Faye, and at 1:30 the Apple Pie Baking contest winners will be announced. Sugar Beats will perform at 2, and the Rock Bottom Band at 3 p.m. At 4 p.m. the Greenup Old Fashion Days Parade rolls through town.
Music returns at 5:15 with Loud Division, 6:30 Sam L. Smith, 7:30 Kyle Fields, followed by the talent show at 8:30. Judging the talent show will be members of the bands playing at the event.
For a complete list of times and performers, events, and shows visit the Greenup Old Fashion Days Facebook Page.