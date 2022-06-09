HUNTINGTON Old Central City Days is the signature district festival sponsored by the Old Central City Association. This year’s Old Central City Days will be begin at 2 and end at 6 p.m. today and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and open to all ages and will take place on 14th St W in Huntington.
“I am so excited to announce the 31st Annual Old Central City Days and celebrate the history of Central City and Huntington,” Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association, said. “We have many exciting activities for the community including live music, vendors of antiques, arts, and crafts, food trucks, a kid’s corner, Ona Speedway Race Cars on Saturday and a Jeep Show on Sunday.”
This weekend-long event celebrates the history of Central City, now part of the West Huntington Neighborhood. The historic homes, original buildings and legacy businesses like Heiner’s Bakery are an enduring connection to the pride of the people who settled here in the Tri-State.
Today, Central City is known for the small businesses that offer a wide range of art, local food items, antique furniture, glassware, vintage clothing, lamps, collectibles, records and more. The district fair will showcase the shops in Central City and feature local artists, craft makers, local businesses and community organizations.
In addition to the Old Central City Association, the festival will also be sponsored by Dutch Miller Chevrolet, Mountain Mindful and Huntington City Council Todd Sweeney and Sarah Walling. A highlight of the festival every year is the entertainment provided by local musicians featuring Ally Fletcher, Building Rockets and the Huntington Blues Society. Special activities will also be taking place throughout the festival which include Kid’s Corner with Huntington Children’s Museum, Adam Booth, BOZO the Clown, Community Art Painting booth with West Edge, Ona Speedway race car and a Jeep show sponsored by RECO.
All events are free and open to the public.
Schedule of Events
Today
2 p.m.: Vendors and shops open: Special guest, Peanut the Clown
Live Music featuring Maggie and the Farm Cats
6 p.m.: Live Storytelling Concert, The Tall Tales of Tony Beaver featuring Adam Booth
Saturday
10 a.m. Vendors and shops open; Kid’s Corner with Adam Booth
11 a.m.: Live Music begins featuring Stony Point String Band, Ally Fletcher and Building Rockets; Special Activity with Huntington Children’s Museum
Noon: Community Art Painting with West Edge
2 p.m.: Live Event featuring The Lincoln County Cloggers
Sunday
10 a.m.: Vendors and shops open
11 a.m.: Live music begins featuring Huntington Blues Society, Maggie and the Farm Cats, Ray Hensley, Jim Snyder and Eve Marcum-Atkinson; Meet the Artist Sassa at Community Paint Booth
Noon: Jeep Show sponsored by RECO
More information on the event can be found on the Central City Facebook page or at www.oldcentralcity.org.