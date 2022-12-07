ASHLAND Securities and Exchange Commission filings for Steel Dynamics — which bought a 94.4% stake in Braidy/Unity Aluminum earlier this year — show the plant once projected for EastPark could land in Columbus, Mississippi.
In a press release filed with the SEC for investors last month, the company announced the $1.9 billion plant would be built in Columbus, a city of 23,000 along the Mississippi/Alabama line.
Per the announcement, 700 jobs would be created, along with an additional 250 jobs indirectly created.
Steel Dynamics already has a presence in the area, with a rolled steel mill situated on 1,400 acres near the city turning out 3.4 million tons of steel annually.
The aluminum plant is expected to open by mid-2025 and it will turn out 650,000 tons a year, per the press release.
Steel Dynamics also announced a biocarbon plant to power its already existing steel mill in Columbus, which should be online by 2024 and should reduce the greenhouse gas emission by the mill by between 20% and 25%.
