CATLETTSBURG An Ohio woman is facing a felony indictment in connection with a nearly decade-old theft.
Tina L. Bailey, 46, of Brookfield, was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week on a sole count of theft in excess of $10,000 in value.
The indictment states Bailey stole more than $10,000 in November 2012. Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley confirmed Bailey is accused of stealing cash.
Bailey was picked up and brought back to Boyd County in March 2020 and served her warrant in district court.
There is no statute of limitations on a felony in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
If convicted, Bailey faces between five and 10 years in prison.
