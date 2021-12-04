ASHLAND Tabitha Coyer just wanted to finish, and she did.
The 46-year-old owner of Ambiance Salon recently completed an Ironman Triathlon in Muncie, Ind., in 15 hours, 50 minutes and 30 seconds. The event must be completed in 16 hours.
An Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corp. consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run, raced in that order. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.
“I was athletic some as a kid, but I started running 16 years ago,” Coyer, who lives in Kitts Hill, Ohio, said. “I had a friend in triathlons and she helped get me started.”
To prepare for the event, which was in October, Coyer said she used a training guide called “IronFit Triathlon Training for Women,” which guided her in how much to run, bike and swim and how to increase her time.
“Normally, I would probably exercise about 10 or 11 hours a week, so I pretty much doubled my exercise,” she said. “Initially, I felt more energized, but when you get into the peak training, there’s a base and a peak. The base is enjoyable, but I reached a point I just felt fatigued, but then after you get through that peak training, you start cutting back and when I started cutting back, I started feeling better and stronger.”
She said to help her with nutrition, she used an app called Renaisance Periodization, which led her to increase her intake of protein and healthy carbs.
“The deeper I got into Ironman training, my body just didn’t desire more protein. It wanted more healthy carbs. Your body knows what it needs,” she said, noting her change in diet will continue. “I don’t ever want to go back to the way my nutrition was before. I didn’t realize it was causing inflammation and making me tired.”
Coyer said she turned to Ashland Cycle Enthusiasts for advice on the cycling portion.
“They told me to relax my arms while cycling or move them around more to keep them from going numb, and they didn’t go numb once,” she said. “A couple of friends showed me how to change a bike tire. You have to be self sufficient, even though they have people there to help you.”
The Ashland Area YMCA’s swim instructors advised her, too.
“They said to flip over and swim on your back if you lose your breath or you need a break,” she said. “And while you’re swimming, if you feel somebody touch your feet, kick real hard because if they don’t see you, they’ll swim over you.”
Her friends who are runners reminded her to pace herself and to take “walk breaks” when she needed to. They also reminded her to stay hydrated and fueled properly, meaning drinking beverages with electrolytes — she drink chicken broth and sports drinks and her snacks included a banana, breakfast bars and Maurten gels, which are easy-to-consume gels intended to fuel and hydrate athletes. Coyer said she used about 300 calories an hour.
Coyer and her husband, Eric, and daughter, Melanie, 17, made a weekend of it, arriving in Muncie on Friday, Oct. 2; the event began at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and was over at 1 a.m. Each leg of the triathlon had time limits.
Coyer said a variety of people compete in Ironman, noting she saw people she would guess were in their 70s in her group and there were plenty of women.
Although she had other reasons for wanting to finish the triathlon, she said she did earn points, which is the way the organization calculates qualifications for other events. She said she would do it again, if she had a friend who was interested and wanted her help.
Her real motivation for participating had little to do with athletics or competition, she said.
“I wondered what it would be like to do an Ironman,” she said. “I wanted to see if what I thought was inside of me was really there, and by completing the Ironman training and being able to finish, that was the proof I needed. I believe anything is possible with God. That’s who helped me out and gave me the strength to do it.”
She said she also believed she had something to prove to her children.
“I also wanted my son and daughter to know, if they ever had a dream, I wanted them to have the courage to go for it,” she said. “If it was hard, I wanted them to know they could just keep on pushing, not giving up, and feel good about that.”
She also wanted her family and friends to be proud of her and share in her personal victory.
“Nobody, even the winner of the race, no one did that alone. The only way they were able to accomplish that was through a group of people working together and cooperating,” she said, noting it was with support from her family and friends that she was able to reach her goal.
She said she was reminded how much people need one another and how much is possible through hard work and faith.
“A 46-year-old mother of two, average people can do some above average things,” she said. “Set a goal and work for it. Maybe you could do it, too, if you wanted to.”
