ASHLAND A 32-year-old man busted by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force earlier this year has pleaded guilty to federal meth trafficking charges.
Chance Riffe, of Napoleon (in Gallatin County), entered his plea before U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning on Monday to two counts of of the four-count indictment. Riffe ultimately copped to one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and one count of distribution of the same.
According to his plea agreement, Riffe and 40-year-old Jessica Ross, of Rush, conspired to distribute meth around Boyd County.
In February 2021, the NEKY Drug Task Force began its investigation, using a confidential informant to buy roughly 85 grams of meth from Ross, court records show.
The following month, Riffe met up with the informant and sold another 56 grams of meth, the plea agreement states.
Court records show others were involved in the distribution ring, but are not named. When interviewed by authorities, Riffe ultimately admitted to his part in the ring, records show.
Riffe is due for sentencing on April 11, 2022. He faces between five and 40 years in prison for both charges.
Ross’ charges are still pending in the Eastern District Court of Kentucky. Records show U.S. prosecutors have sought an enhancement on her sentence due to a prior felony drug conviction in state court.
The NEKY Drug Task Force consists of officers from the ATF, the Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, the Grayson Police Department, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Catlettsburg Police Department.
(606) 326-2653 |