FLATWOODS A South Point man is in custody after smacking his girlfriend, speeding off from the scene and nearly striking a cop, according to Greenup County court records.
At 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, officers in Flatwoods received a call about a domestic situation on North Fourth Street.
It was reported that 31-year-old Lucas J. Friend had slapped his girlfriend, leaving a red mark on the left side of her face, according to court records.
Right before officers arrived, Friend hopped into his Pontiac G6 and took off down U.S 23, records show.
Officers passed Friend as he sped south toward Russell, a criminal citation states.
Police turned around to make a traffic stop, but lost Friend near the tunnels, records show. A Russell officer saw Friend coming through the tunnel, looking over his shoulder in the direction of the Flatwoods officer, police said.
While looking over his shoulder, Friend crossed into the opposing lane and almost slammed into the officer’s cruiser, records show.
The officer whipped his ride around and found Friend pulled into a parking space, the citation states. He was taken into custody at the scene, the arrest document states.
Friend was charged in Greenup County District Court with first-degree evasion and fourth-degree assault. He is currently free on bond, according to online jail records.
(606) 326-2653 |