Two convicted felons accused of rape last year in Greenup County are now looking at life in federal prison after a grand jury indicted them on kidnapping charges.
Charles M. Glorioso, 51, of Dayton, and Nathan T. Welch, 30, of Somerset, were indicted in November 2020 on rape and sodomy charges in connection with a July 2020 rape.
A recently unsealed indictment shows a federal grand jury indicted the men on Jan. 21, 2021, on one count of kidnapping and one count of violating the Mann Act.
Both men are facing life in prison on both counts.
Currently, both men are being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on state charges — they are set to be arraigned in federal court on June 10, per the court records.
Ohio court records show Glorioso has a history going back to 1997 of robbery and drug possession, while Welch has a rap sheet dating back to the early 2010s of theft, vandalism, forgery, safe cracking and breaking and entering.
The Mann Act was written in 1910 to address forced prostitution, but had a rather broad interpretation due to terms such as “debauchery” and “immoral purpose” in the statute. The idea of the act was to make it a federal crime to force a prostitute across state lines — until 1932, the prostitute herself could actually be charged as a conspirator in her own trafficking.
The first African American heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, was convicted of it in 1913, after allegedly transporting a white prostitute from Pittsburgh to Chicago — historians now believe the woman was his white girlfriend and had gone willingly.
Charlie Chaplin was tried and acquitted of it, while Chuck Berry ended up serving 20 months in prison for it.
In 1986, legislators cleaned up the language in the Mann Act, broadening the definition of victims to both men and women and nixing moralistic language in favor of the offense applying to transporting a person across state lines to “engage in sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.”
Under the subsection of the Mann Act in which Glorioso and Welch were charged, it seems the victim was coerced into the situation.
