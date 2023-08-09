A damage survey team from the National Weather Service office in Charleston, West Virginia, has confirmed a tornado touched down near Louisa in northeast Kentucky, before it crossed the Big Sandy River into West Virginia on Monday afternoon.
The twister was rated as an EF-1, with top winds of 100 miles per hour. Its path was 6.3 miles long and 400 yards wide.
According to the survey narrative, it touched down around 3:00 p.m., just east of Yatesville Lake State Park near Louisa in Lawrence County, where it uprooted or snapped several large trees.
Three houses were damaged by fallen trees, one receiving extensive damage to an attached garage as a tree fell on it. It then tracked east along its path, crossing U.S. Highway 23 and the Big Sandy River just north of Louisa, before continuing into West Virginia at Wayne County. It lifted up around 10 minutes after it touched down.
The survey found extensive tree damage in a 400-yard swath on the west side of the Big Sandy near a logging yard, where two semi-trailers were overturned. The damage ended at Fort Gay, West Virginia.
Despite the damage, the National Weather Service says fortunately no injuries or deaths have been reported with the Monday afternoon tornado, in either Kentucky or West Virginia.