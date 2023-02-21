ASHLAND It might not be an old adage yet, but it ought to be — don't believe everything you read on Facebook.
Over the weekend, one report of an overdose at Tomcat Bourbon and Brew was churned through the social media rumor mill, resulting in the false claim that 13 people overdosed as a result of laced cocaine.
While official call logs from Boyd County 911 show an overdose call to the establishment at just before midnight on Sunday, 13 people weren't hauled out of there, according to Boyd County EMS Director Brent Turvey.
When reached Tuesday about the incident, Turvey said he was unfamiliar with the call. When asked if he would've heard about it if 13 people overdosed, Turvey said he would have.
"Yeah, I definitely would have heard that," Turvey said.
Reports of fatalities from the incident were also false, according to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond.
"We didn't have any fatal overdoses reported to us that day," he said.
A look at 911 calls to the established located at 2018 29th Street show 44 calls were made related to complaints of arguments, public intoxication, drugs, thefts and noise over the past year — from Feb. 21, 2022, to Feb. 21, 2023.
Of those 44 calls, 20 were related to noise complaints. Three were related to overdoses (including Sunday's incident), with one of those calls reading that it was a result of imbibing too much alcohol.
Chief Todd Kelley of Ashland Police said his agency received many calls when the establishment first opened due to noise complaints because of bands playing outside.
"That's calmed down a little bit," Kelley said.
Kelley said the establishment has worked with APD to police itself and ensure problems are taken care of. To the chief's knowledge, there is security on the premises.
"They're not the only place with problems," he said. "We're not out here targeting them. We're watching everyone and we're doing our patrols to make sure things are under control. We've had to respond out there to fights on the streets, domestics, narcotics. But not everyone who comes there is the best guest and they're doing their best to police themselves."
As administrator of the city's liquor licenses, Kelley said nothing at Tomcat has led to a review of its license.
"We have no process under way," he said. "To remove a liquor license, that's a very lengthy process in state and local law. That's simply not the case here."
Tomcat owner Scott Ball, a former police officer who dealt with narcotics, said there is a group of people who are constantly critical of Tomcat Bourbon and Brew and Alumni Tavern.
"A lot of times these people who have personal issues with me, if you go back and see who's arrested them in the past, it was me," Ball said. "All those people hate me because of who I was and they try to run my business' name through the mud."
Ball acknowledged there have been a handful of issues that typically accompany an establishment that serves alcohol, but "at the end of the day, we're a community restaurant with good food, and there a lot of businesses moving to South Ashland because of Tomcat being there."
Ball said he's worked directly with Chief Kelley, and while there are occasional problems, "they're always handled."
