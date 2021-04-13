ASHLAND An advisory committee is set to meet today about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, health officials and professionals in the area haven’t seen any issues with the vaccine that’s been distributed here.
Stultz Pharmacy in Greenup has administered about 300 doses of the J&J vaccine, with no reactions reported.
Pharmacy owner Brad Stultz said several appointments for vaccinations scheduled this week were canceled when the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration called for a “pause” on administering the the J&J vaccine.
"I don’t want to give something that’s unsafe," Stultz said, noting he's expecting to get more information soon.
The CDC and FDA are looking into the J&J vaccine after six recipients were found to have developed rare cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is a rare blood clot that usually appears in the legs or lungs but are being seen in a vein in the brain or belly, Dr. Geoffrey Barnes, a vascular medicine specialist at the University of Michigan, told the New York Times. It has occurred in women between 18 and 48.
In most clinical settings, an anticoagulant drug called herapin is usually administered to treat blood clots. However, health officials say using this drug could be dangerous and recommend alternative treatments, the Times said.
“People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” a joint statement from the CDC and FDA said.
Matt Anderson, emergency preparedness coordinator for Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, said his department hasn’t heard of any reactions to the J&J vaccine in Boyd County. He pointed out the risk seems low. “Only six out of seven million have had the reaction,” he said.
Jeff Barker, director of the Carter County Health Department, said about 300 J&J vaccines have been administered in Carter County and no adverse reactions have been reported beyond the mild ones — redness at the site, sore arm and “feeling bad” the next day.
"We’ve given out 300 vaccines in the last three weeks," Barker said, noting the department didn’t receive any this week because of a shortage.
He said issues with the J&J vaccine shouldn't deter anyone from trusting COVID-19 vaccines in general.
"If vaccines were a bad thing, smallpox would have killed us off a long time ago," he said.
Stultz said anyone who received the J&J vaccine and experiences symptoms up to 13 days afterward should report them.
"If you feel bad in the slightest, no matter how minor you think it may be, you should report it," he said.
Erin Crace, nurse administrator at Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, said six cases out of the millions who have been vaccinated is a “very small number,” but not small enough to ignore.
"Any time you have six cases, they want to investigate," she said, noting there is a health alert concerning the J&J vaccine. The agencies meeting today likely will determine if the vaccine can be administered or if it will be withdrawn from the market.
She said symptoms of a reaction may include blurry vision, difficulty with speech, numbness, shortness of breath, severe headache, new neurological symptoms, abdominal pain, new or easy bruising and red spots on the skin.
"Right now, it’s just advisement for providers to be aware to ask if the patient presents and they think there might be a possible blood clot," she said. "But we should keep it in perspective. It has happened, but it is rare."
She said if the J&J vaccine is pulled, it won’t affect the ability to receive a vaccine for most.
"If they elect to remove that vaccine, that will take the availability of that one dose out of play, but at this point, I feel like there’s a huge prevalence of vaccine, whether it’s Pfizer or Moderna," she said.
Anderson said there has been a lot of demand for the J&J vaccine because of the convenience — to the recipient and the provider — of making only one visit, plus those who don’t like the needle only have to deal with that fear once.
"I’m hoping we’ll have it wrapped up quickly and get back to business," he said.
