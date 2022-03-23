CATLETTSBURG You might not always expect a business operated by a mother-daughter team to run smoothly, but Perk Central Café’s operations are as smooth as the coffee it sells.
The business officially opened Monday across the street from Catlettsburg Elementary School, at 3333 Louisa Road. Owner Ashley Slone said business already has been swift.
“We’ve gotten a lot of traffic in the morning and at lunch,” she said. “Then, there’s been a rush at 3 and 5.” Her thought is some of her customers are parents after they’ve dropped off children or when they’re ready to pick up children from school.
This is the first business venture of Slone and her husband, Donnie, but Slone’s mother, Dreama Blevins, is the one on the premises most regularly; she’s the cook and she’s best known for her chicken salad, which the eatery serves on a croissant.
The shop, which has a drive-through, sells a few other sandwiches for lunch after 10:30 a.m. Breakfast, which includes an assortment of pastries, muffins, bagels and pancakes, is available from 6 a.m. until lunch time.
Still, it’s all about the beverage.
Slone said she had no training as a barista, but she and her husband wanted to open a restaurant and finally decided on a coffee shop. She said she spend hours studying coffee online until she thought she was trained enough to prepare and sell it professionally, but she said she’s still learning.
Donnie Slone special-orders the coffee used at the store. Flavors range from sticky bun to lemon to Slone’s favorite, mystery man, which is a dark, caramel coffee “topped with other hints or any flavor from the menu.”
Perk Central also offers lattes and cappuccinos, which Slone said are favorites of the locals, and iced tea, iced chai tea, frozen hot chocolate and some soft drinks.
Slone said her husband helps out, but it’s mostly she and her mother operating the store. She said there are no problems working with family. Her mother agreed.
“We get along good,” Blevins said. “I know what I know and she knows what she knows and we learn from each other.”
For more information, call the store at (606) 694-6616.
(606) 326-2661 |