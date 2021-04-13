Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the opening of a full-scale Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Catlettsburg, making it more convenient for residents of northeastern Kentucky to obtain REAL ID or standard-issue credentials.
The new office will issue REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs as well as standard credentials. The office represents an expansion of what had been a smaller, appointment-only field office in the Boyd County seat. The address remains the same — 2900 Louisa Street, Suite 2.
The Catlettsburg site is the 16th permanent regional office the cabinet has established so far in a network that eventually will number about two dozen offices around the commonwealth to handle driver licensing. The regional offices are the only places at which customers can apply for a REAL ID credential and soon will assume all driver licensing services historically performed by the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk in each county. A phased transition of services from circuit court clerks to KYTC is underway and will have been completed in 12 counties by the end of April.
To increase convenience, Kentuckians needing to obtain, upgrade or renew licenses can do so at any of the regional offices; they no longer are confined to their county of residence. Like all other KYTC regional offices, the Catlettsburg office adheres to Beshear’s Healthy at Work guidelines to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said no Kentuckian will be required to obtain a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle. However, for air travel in the United States, a REAL ID or other form of federally accepted ID will be required by federal law as of Oct. 1, 2021.
Like the other regional offices, the Catlettsburg regional office will process applications for REAL ID or standard licenses and ID cards. Kentuckians who require driver testing (primarily first-time cardholders) must successfully do so with the Kentucky State Police before applying at a licensing office.
Application for a REAL ID must be done in person at a KYTC regional office, with proof of identity, residence and social security. A guide to documents that will be needed is available here.
Operating hours for the Catlettsburg office will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Applicants may make appointments online at realidky.com. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins.