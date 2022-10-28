ASHLAND Court documents obtained by The Daily Independent provided more details of an ongoing investigation into a pursuit that led to shots fired from a deputy.
Brittany N. Woodel, 27, of Worthington, and Justin G. Newman, 43, of Catlettsburg, were booked into Boyd County Detention Center after a deputy was forced to fire shots into a truck that he alleges was headed straight for him.
The officer wrote in his report that he tried to conduct a routine traffic stop after he noticed a Chevrolet pickup's license plate was not illuminated as it pulled out of a gas station in Summit.
The Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy wrote he activated his lights at the intersection of Midland Trail and Shopes Creek.
Woodel, the driver, according to court documents, chose not to stop and instead headed toward U.S. 60. The officer said that Woodel eventually "spun out," facing the marked cruiser.
The truck was reported to have traveled into the wrong lane and at a high rate of speed towards Ashland.
The officer reported that Woodel eventually went up an embankment on Megan Neyer Way, where she crashed into a power pole with "extreme force."
At this point he exited his vehicle, said the officer, planning to apprehend Woodel.
Woodel instead threw the truck into reverse and accelerated in the direction of the officer.
"I was in fear for my life," wrote the officer, who then fired several rounds into the driver side and back of the truck.
Woodel continued, driving erratically in and out of lanes and eventually turned onto Beech Street where she crashed into a home, according to documents.
Officers from the Ashland Police Department obtained the driver while the deputy turned his attention to the passenger, Newman, who was now fleeing on foot toward a wooded area.
In Newman's hiding spot, the officer reported discovering cash and a large amount of a "crystal rock-like substance."
Both Woodel and Newman had outstanding warrants and were booked into the Boyd County Jail after being medically cleared at King's Daughters Medical Center.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Kentucky State Police have taken over the ongoing investigation.
