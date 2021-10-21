ASHLAND A Louisa bookkeeper and office manager at two medical practices has been indicted on tax evasion charges by a federal grand jury, according to court records.
Tammie Klein was indicted Oct. 14 on three counts of attempt to evade taxes, a charge which is punishable with up to five years in prison.
According to her indictment, Klein worked as the office manager and bookkeeper at Family Practice of Louisa and Recovery Louisa, where he husband Dr. Jeremy Klein saw patients. Court records show Tammie Klein was responsible for keeping up with payroll, payroll taxes, bills and insurance checks — her husband did not handle any of the finances in either business.
She held the position from 2002 to 2018, records show.
During the 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 tax years, Klein is accused of filing false tax forms that “substantially underreported the tax payments that were due and owing.” Payments were made in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, however no payments were made in 2014 or 2018, according to the records.
In 2013 and 2018, no tax returns were filed at all, according to the indictment.
The indictment states during the three years of 2015-17, Klein paid out a total of $47,500 in taxes. In reality, the amount in those three years was $448,370.
That difference works out Klein allegedly defrauding the IRS of roughly $400,000.
