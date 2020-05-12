Jenna Hill, the Director of Foster Care for Ramey Estep, said there is always a need for foster parents. Hill and Ramey Estep work closely with the Department for Community Based Services to help children (from birth to age 17) who are in danger of abuse, neglect or domestic violence due to family conditions or have already suffered any of those things. Hill said the goal was not to remove children from the home, but to change the home environment through education and if needed rehabilitation of the parents so that the home will be safe for all members of the family. There are situations that necessitate the removal of children from the home, however, if only for a temporary period. And it is during this turbulent time in a child’s life that qualified foster parents become a crucial component of the health and healing process for the child.
“We get all our referrals for foster care through the DCBS,” Hill said. “And they do their best to find relatives who have the resources to care for the child or children. It is less traumatic for the child that way. And sometimes we help them by providing temporary care until they can find a relative. If there is an existing connection, it is better to build on that connection rather than simply removing the child.”
But often it becomes necessary to place children with qualified foster parents, and Hill said that many people have huge hearts and are willing to help, but they don’t know how to apply or even if they would qualify. “You can be single or married,” Hill said. “Your relationship status doesn’t really matter as long as you are willing to take in and help a child.
“We do require that you are 21 years of age or older, and that you pass a background check,” Hill added. “And we do require that you have income as well.”
Hill said they do provide a reimbursement rate for each child, but they want to ensure that the money is spent on the child. Ramey Estep provides several hours of pre-service training and makes several in-home visits to get to know the family as well as provide them with the knowledge they will need to help support a foster child. When possible, Hill said Ramey Estep attempts to place children with foster parents in their home community which, she said, also lessens the trauma a child feels during that time.
Hill said when they go into the potential foster home to certify them, they speak with the family, any biological children, and even check out the community itself. They look at the home to make sure the potential foster family has space for the child or children.
“We have a matching process,” Hill said. “We want to make sure there is a good fit for the child or even a group of siblings in that home.” All of this is designed, Hill said, to ensure as little additional trauma as possible to the child. Being thrust into a circumstance with even benevolent strangers, Hill said, can be traumatizing in its own right.
All these steps — from keeping the child in the same community where they can attend their home school to the same local neighborhood if possible — helps to maintain a sense of stability for the child.
“Keeping them in the same community and the same schools when possible also helps them to take advantage of possible support groups such as friends or teachers,” Hill said. Currently Ramey Estep certifies foster families in every county in the FIVCO area, which is a big help in keeping the child in their community, she said.
Hill said that anyone interested in becoming a foster parent should contact the Foster Care Recruiter, Jennifer Swann Smith, at (606) 547-4267. “She will talk to them about the program and the expectations for foster parents and let them know what it is all about. She will get the ball rolling.” There are many ways to get involved in the program, Hill said, but the first step is to call.
Foster parents have so much potential to help change the trajectory of the life of a child who has suffered from the choices of others. They even have the potential to help a child’s biological parents by giving them the time they need to seek help in changing the effects of the poor choices they have made, as well as learn to make better choices in the future. Helping foster children has far reaching impact and improves the lives of everyone in the community including — most importantly — the child in question. And the choice to become a foster parent is the choice to give a child a safe, stable place to call the home they desperately need.