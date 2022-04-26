SUMMIT After the 28-year tenure of Chief Buzz McDowell, the Summit-Ironville Volunteer Fire Department is going to have a new head honcho at the station.
Chris Porter, a 26-year veteran of the fire department, recently took over as fire chief. Porter, who was the assistant chief upon McDowell’s retirement from 31 years of volunteer fire service, said he has some big shoes to fill.
“It’s a huge change in responsibility for me and we’re going to keep pushing for the success we’ve seen at the department,” Porter said.
While the department is due to get a new rescue truck soon, Porter said he really wants to focus on recruitment of new blood into the ranks.
“Finding young people to replace the folks retiring is a battle not just here, but across the country,” Porter said. “When you have to work two jobs to raise a family, you don’t have time to volunteer. “
According to the National Volunteer Fire Service Council, the number of volunteer firefighters nationally has steadily dropped, from 897,750 in 1984 to 745,000 in 2018, after a low of 682,600 the year prior.
However, the number of calls has jumped by 26 million nationally and volunteers still outnumber career positions three to one.
A report published by the U.S. Fire Administration in 2007 shows lack of time was the No. 1 reason for dropping out of the service, coming in at a whopping 44 % of respondents.
Porter said the department needs to focus on getting young firefighters and turning them into old firefighters.
“That’s how you can keep this going,” he said. “We need to work hard on it.”
Porter said he’s also looking to focus on changing up the training a little bit as well.
(606) 326-2653 |