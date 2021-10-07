FRANKFORT The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence and its member programs — a network of 15 organizations providing shelter and services for DV survivors throughout the Commonwealth — announce October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will announce the special month at a press conference at 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Capitol.
This month also marks the KCADV’s 40th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of Victim Information and Notification Everyday.
Following the press conference, KADV will host "Toward a Violence-Free Kentucky: KCADV 40th Anniversary Virtual Panel Discussion," a free event with a panel of professional leaders who will speak about past, current and future efforts to end domestic violence. The event may be see on Zoom.
“Our 40th anniversary is the perfect time for us to reflect back on how we first approached advocacy services for survivors of domestic violence and how far we have come,” said Angela Yannelli, CEO of KCADV. “Providing emergency shelter and crisis intervention is still critical, but we also need to put resources and efforts into primary prevention to stop the violence before it first happens. Kentucky must recognize domestic violence as a public health issue that affects all of its citizens.”
Formerly named KDVA (Kentucky Domestic Violence Association), KCADV was created to unify advocacy, funding and training support for the state’s six domestic violence shelter programs that existed at the time. By 1985, Kentucky had added nine more shelters.
Throughout the1990s, KCADV worked to implement the federal requirements of the newly passed Violence Against Women Act, with Attorney General Janet Reno citing Kentucky as a “model laboratory” for the act’s “full faith and credit” requirement, which ensured that protective orders were enforced across state and tribal jurisdictions.
VINE was formed after 21-year-old Louisville resident Mary Byron was shot by her former boyfriend in 1993; she thought he was still in prison for raping, assaulting and stalking her earlier in the year. Her family worked with Jefferson County officials to create a system that would notify victims of the release of their offenders, called Victim Information and Notification Everyday, and it has throughout the state and nation.