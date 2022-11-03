GALLIPOLIS Dwight Parry, principal oboist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, will perform with the Ohio Valley Symphony for the opening of its 33rd season.
Parry will perform Carl Vine’s “Oboe Concerto” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wedge Auditorium in the Point Pleasant Junior and Senior High School.
Parry teaches at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Bowling Green State University and in the summer, at Interlochen Academy for the Arts and the Stellenbosch International Music Festival in South Africa. A background in jazz has led Parry to pursue a career that spans from concert halls to the streets of New Orleans, where he has been heard infiltrating Dixie land bands and improvising on the oboe.
Rehearsals, from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays on concert weekends, are open to the public.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 seniors and $13 for students. Tickets are available on the website at arieloperahouse.org or ohiovalleysymphony.org or at the door.