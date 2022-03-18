PRINCESS When Diamond Lewis found out Lake Allan in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park was for sale, a memory of a trip to a water park in West Virginia spurred the local businessman to leap at the opportunity. Lewis hopes the newly christened Oasis Point will enable locals to create family memories like he had with his own family.
“About 12 years ago I had visited a place that had a similar setup to what I wanted, but it involved going out of our area,” Lewis said. “And it occurred to me that I was going away from my home, and spending my money, to make memories with my family.”
Lewis said he has nothing against traveling, but thought it would be so much better if there was somewhere local where he and his family could enjoy their time together. He said he thought that would help them to make even more of those memories, and support the local economy, rather than economies several states away.
“As soon as we saw that place (ACE Adventure Resort), I immediately thought that we needed something like it back home,” Lewis said. “And for 12 years I have been looking for the where and the how to make that happen.”
Lewis said he has been blessed by the success of his current business ventures and recently decided financing a project of the scope of what he envisioned was possible. At that point, the “where” became the most pressing concern, and he actively began looking for the ideal location.
“We went to work and started really looking for a place,” he said. “We looked from south Indianapolis and West Virginia, and all points in between. We knew it had to be the spot to do what we wanted to do.”
What Lewis envisioned during the intervening years was constantly refined and improved, but it all revolved around those memories that families make during their vacation time together. His own memories of his youth camping and fishing with his family, and as an adult enjoying the same, became a dream of a campground that was more than simply a place to pitch a tent. Lewis wanted a campground that offered not only enjoyable activities in nature but was also close to “civilized” amenities that people could still enjoy while “getting away from it all.”
“We want a place where you can go camping and fishing,” said the Russell businessman. “We also want to be able to swim in that place and have a nice playground for the kids. We want you to be able to roll your RV up to large campsites with all the hookups, a personal picnic area and a grill that’s easy access; and if you don’t own an RV, we can rent you one. We are going to have cabins that look out over the trees where you can watch the sunrise and appreciate all the beauty the area has to offer. And eventually you will be able to zipline between the hills.”
The perfect place to make this happen, Lewis decided, was to purchase this pay lake in Boyd County. Lewis said when he first drove up to see if it would be suitable to what he envisioned, it was like an epiphany. The site already has two lakes, multiple fishing huts and 50 RV camping spots. It also is a perfect location to enjoy escaping from traffic and commerce while still being within minutes from restaurants (Giovanni’s and Smokin’ J’s even deliver to the campground), shopping centers and other entertainment venues such as Camp Landing and Rush Off Road.
“I knew right then that this was it,” he said. “This was exactly what we had been wanting for 12 years.”
Lewis said he knew the location was perfect for his dream, a place to make memories close to home.
“We can even draw people in from outside our region and make a destination for them as well,” he said. “We can improve tourism by bringing people here to camp and the same time they will also be visiting our local restaurants and other entertainment destinations.”
Lewis said he plans to build the destination in phases, with the ultimate goal of building a camping resort complete with water attractions and other amenities for people to enjoy year-round. “And we already have an amazing base to grow from,” he said.
The site has public utility water and sewer, electrical hookups, exceptionally strong WiFi Lewis said is perfect for all 50 campsites to stream at one time and full cell service. The “point” of Oasis Point, the expansive hill above the lakes and fishing huts, is fully covered, Lewis said. And it is there that he plans to build the camping cabins as well as the zipline access point. When completed, Lewis said the area especially will be suitable for “glamping” as well, where campers can enjoy all the creature comforts while also enjoying nature.
“We want you to be able to sit in a hot tub and look out westward over the treetops and see nothing but an amazing sunset,” Lewis said.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said what Lewis plans is a perfect fit for the area. The waterpark aspect alone is something that would be truly amazing for the county, he said, and added that the state-of-the-art camping experience Oasis Point will offer is something that will appeal to tourism and local residents as well.
“I grew up camping,” Chaney said. “And I think the camping and fishing right here in our own area is something we have needed for a long time. They are some of the best things you can do as a family.
“I was excited when Diamond first mentioned it to me,” Chaney said. “It’s perfect, and will fit right in with all of the other economic development we have going on right now.”
Jason Camp of Camp Landing said he likes to see growth in Boyd County in general, and the plans Lewis has for Oasis Point will generate more growth beyond its own.
“The plans he has for an aquatic park, expanding the campsites, and the things such as new lodges are just wonderful, and I am all for it,” Camp said. Camp also said it will help bring more people to the area and generate revenue.
“It’s part of improving our area,” he said. “And enhancing our quality of life in general.”
Lewis said Phase 1 will involve rebranding the campground, establishing social media points and preparing improvements that will lead to the next phase. He plans to improve the green areas, including planting along the entry to the campground which will help to improve the aesthetics and craft the feeling of driving into the heart of nature.
The campground is currently open, and former employees of the pay lake, Diane Duvall and Nancy Kelly, have joined the Oasis Point team.
“They have been a fantastic help,” Lewis said. “So, people who have enjoyed the lake in the past will have familiar and friendly faces to welcome them back.”
Today through April 1, Oasis Point will also offer free fishing to help anglers get ready for their upcoming season.
Oasis Point can be reached at (606) 928-0139.