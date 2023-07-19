ASHLAND A fixture for nearly two decades in the Ashland Independent School system has recently found himself in a leadership position at Oakview Elementary School.
Jamey Sellars, who has spent his entire 19 years in education at Ashland, was named principal at Oakview following a switch-up in local administration over the summer.
“Knowing Mrs. (Rebecca) Howell had accepted the position at Ashland Middle School (as principal), I knew this would open up. Having a year of elementary under my belt, it intrigued me to go ahead and take the next step to apply.”
Sellars, before serving as assistant principal at Crabbe Elementary for the past year, worked as a special education teacher for 17 years, working with moderate to severe disabilities in the classroom.
“I think elementary is still in that place where kids always seem excited. There’s still a fun aspect to school,” Sellars said of his transition into the realm of K-5.
Sellars said Oakview Elementary holds a special place in his heart, too, as his children attended there.
“It’s bittersweet to have my first principal position at a school my kids started kindergarten in,” Sellars said.
Sellars also believes his prior experience as a teacher boosts his future connections with teachers in the building.
“Being a teacher, it helps you relate with other teachers ... the day-to-day activities that teachers go through,” Sellars said, adding if a teacher previously had apprehensions of communicating struggles to their administrators, he eases that uncertainty because most likely, he’s been there himself.
“Things don’t always run perfect (for teachers), even if from the administrators it seems it is,” Sellars elaborated, believing he will play a key position in keeping not just the students, but his faculty, engaged.
Sellars says he already has a list of plans to enact this coming school year.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’ll be ready to go once the school year starts,” Sellars said.
One of the items on Sellars’s to-do list includes a traffic solution on Blackburn.
“One of the big things I dealt with as a parent — a big thing, honestly — Oakview can cause traffic jams on Blackburn; that’s something I want to find a solution for,” Sellars said.
“It’s more for the safety of the kids, but we’ll make sure we have those plans in place as far as dismissal and arrival to benefit the community,” Sellars said.
Sellars also plans to become a consistent face for his students and their families, starting with an “open door” policy for his staff, students and community.
“If parents want to come in and talk, even if it’s by scheduling an appointment or with a pop-in, those are things I want to be open to,” Sellars said.
“It’s important because the parents have a voice as well and we want to listen to that voice,” Sellars addded.
When asked what the community and students can expect from Sellars as principal, he said: “I hope they see excitement. I want to be out front when they drop off and present at extracurricular activities. I want to be involved in their education, but also to see me out and know I’m a fan of their child on the academic team, choir, orchestra, theatre, sporting events, whatever interests them.”
Hailing from a family of educators, Sellars said his next step as principal is only part of him following his lineage.