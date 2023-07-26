FLATWOODS Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods received a facelift after providing quality care and rehabilitation to its patients and residents for more than four decades.
After renovating key spots in the facility, such as the lobby, reception and communal spaces, Oakmont Manor hosted an open house on Wednesday in collaboration with Ashland Alliance, which brought along a ribbon for cutting.
"You think about this building — everybody watching this and everybody that's here has known somebody, or had somebody here, somebody you love," Scott Martin, of Ashland Alliance, said.
Added Martin: "The care that these professionals give our people ... it'll choke you up every time."
For 43 years, Oakmont Manor has met long-term and short-term rehabilitation needs for their patients, as well as provided families with comfort and information.
"The facility was originally built in 1980 and we just finished our remodel about three months ago," Brittany Stevens, the Business Development Director at Oakmont, said.
"We've always offered quality care and we're excited to look new and renovated and to have the image to match what our name's always been," Stevens said.
The remodel transformed the entrance of Oakmont, now with modern fixtures, aesthetically pleasing lights and a cool and calming atmosphere. The undertaking occurring while Oakmont remained open and fully operational.
"This is a new building for me. I'm the new administrator. ... We are learning the history and we get to see firsthand why everyone's so proud to say that they can be part of Team Oakmont," Julie Cunningham said.
Oakmont offers amenities and daily activities to its residents and a host of therapies and rehab services, including stroke, orthopedic, pulmonary and cardiac rehabs and fall prevention.
Respite and hospice care are also provided by the skilled staff at Oakmont.
