HUNTINGTON An assistant professor of English at Marshall University has been named Huntington's first Literary Laureate.
Daniel J. O'Malley will serve for two years.
“It’s a real honor to be selected as the inaugural Literary Laureate,” O’Malley said. “I came to Huntington, and to Marshall University, in 2012, and I was struck immediately by the active literary community — the readings and events, the writers’ groups. More broadly, Huntington has such a lively artistic side, which I really appreciate. I think this new Laureate position is a nice way to further highlight the place of the arts in our community."
The position of Literary Laureate was inspired by the city’s sesquicentennial this year.
“It seems fitting for the city to be starting a new tradition as we celebrate the sesquicentennial," O’Malley said. "I’m hoping that this year we can find ways to explore the city’s history in terms of story, to get people to share their own experiences and perspectives, so we can all get a deeper sense of Huntington’s story as a kind of collection of the stories of all the people who have lived here.”
The $2,000 stipend for O’Malley’s two-year term was approved by Huntington’s 150th Anniversary committee in March 2021. A Huntington Literary Festival and related events will be part of the official sesquicentennial calendar of events.
O'Malley was appointed by the City of Huntington's Mayor's Council on the Arts.
"As chair of the committee within the Mayor’s Council on the Arts that was tasked with recommending a Literary Laureate, I’m thrilled that Huntington has chosen Daniel O’Malley for the post as part of the City’s 150th birthday celebration,” said Carter Seaton, Mayor’s Council on the Arts committee member. “For many years, the literary arts have been a strong presence in our city, so it was only fitting that we become one of the few, if not the only, city in the state to create such a position. This is just one more component that makes up the vibrant creative scene here.”