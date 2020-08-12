ASHLAND Some Ohio nursing homes in the area are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Scioto County Health Department announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at BestCare Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg involving staff and residents.
The health department said in a statement those with concerns about residents should call BestCare at (888) 508-9774.
No other information was available at the time.
A representative of Harbor HealthCare of Ironton said there are COVID-19 cases in the facility, but no other information was available from Harbor HealthCare or the Lawrence County Health Department.
Statistics from the Ohio Department of Health show there are 300 cases in Lawrence County; 28 of those are hospitalized.
The department also shows 242 cases in Scioto County, with 24 hospitalized and one death.
It also reports these and surrounding counties had a spike in cases at the beginning of August.
Community spread is responsible for much of the increase, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities in the United States.
The organization released a statement Wednesday showing nursing homes in the United States have experienced an “alarming spike” in new COVID-19 cases.
Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, is not surprised.
“With the recent major spikes of COVID cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has,” he said. “This is especially troubling, since many nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are still unable to acquire the personal protective equipment and testing they need to fully combat this virus.”
