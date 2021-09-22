ASHLAND An online tool provided by Medicare allows users to not only see nursing home ratings, but their COVID-19 vaccination rate for residents and staff.
The Care Compare feature at Medicare.gov allows users to compare three nursing homes at once. Medicare said the move is in response to complaints from consumer groups and lawmakers that the information had been too difficult to find, according to reports from The Associated Press.
Locally, Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation reports the highest percentage of residents vaccinated at 93.3%, followed by Carter Nursing and Rehabilitation with 91.3%.
The national average of nursing home residents who have been vaccinated is 84.1%.
Staff vaccination also is reported. Wurtland reports 44% of its staff is vaccinated while Carter reports 67.9% of staff vaccinated.
Figures for other local nursing homes:
South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation — residents, 88.2%; staff, 50.7%.
Sanctuary at Ohio Valley in Ironton — residents, 86.9%; staff, 59.5%.
Harbor Healthcare in Ironton — residents, 85.6%; staff, 65%.
Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Ashland — residents, 84.1%; staff, 76.7%.
Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods — residents, 83.3%; staff, 22%.
Woodland Oaks in Ashland — residents, 79.8%; staff, 44%.
Crystal Care Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio — residents, 78.3%; staff, 37.8%.
Crystal Care in Coal Grove — residents, 76.1%; staff, 47.5%.
Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland — residents, 75.5%; staff, 71.4%.
All figures were based on data from Sept. 5.
Nursing home residents are a tiny proportion of the U.S. population, but they have borne a crushing burden from the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for more than 150,000 deaths, or roughly one in five.
While in general, a majority of residents have been vaccinated, staff members lag behind, with only about 64% in the country vaccinated. The virus commonly gets into facilities via staffers who have been exposed in nearby communities and unwittingly pass the infection on to residents.
Medicare has been posting vaccination information online for months, but it was on a site designed for researchers and industry. One way to navigate it involved accessing a huge spreadsheet. Another approach called for hunting around on a map for little red dots that represented nursing homes.
“We want to give people a new tool to visualize this data to help them make informed decisions,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in a statement.
Overall ratings are posted for many nursing homes. Information also is posted about hospitals, Hospice care, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term care hospitals, home health services, dialysis facilities and doctors and clinicians.
The new online tool reminds consumers comparing facilities that higher percentages of vaccinated residents and staff “are better.” Information on COVID-19 vaccination rates is available just below each nursing home’s ratings. The data reflect the latest reported by nursing homes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medicare officials say they are encouraged that even as the Delta variant has swept across the country, outbreaks in nursing homes have not raced out of control as happened last year. They attribute that to the high rate of residents who have gotten their shots. Nursing home residents are expected to be top on the priority for booster shots as they become available.
(606) 326-2661 |