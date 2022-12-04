PRINCESS Family members are expressing outrage over the treatment given to their loved ones while in the care of a local nursing home.
One family member took to social media to express his frustrations in which he said his grandfather suffered neglect while living inside Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation located off Route 60 in Princess.
That family member is Kyle White. He said, “Whenever I got there and saw him like that, it was awful. ... I was so mad — to be honest, my first reaction was initially shock — I got some washcloths and started to clean him up then went to the nurses’ station.” He expressed his frustrations for the conditions of his grandfather’s room.
White posted a 22-second video on Facebook that appeared to show bodily fluids on the bed and the floor of his grandfather’s room at Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation. Since this video was published on Nov. 23, it has garnered more than 30,000 views.
White recalled seeing the sheets of his grandfather’s stained with urine that he said had to have been there for at least 12 hours.
“I would call it neglect,” he said, “I don’t think any human should have to lay in bodily fluids for excessive hours — especially at a nursing home.”
The family was really upset when they found out about the conditions of the room.
“They all blew up,” he said. “After I took that video ... I sent it to my mom and my grandma while I was going over it with the nurses, and within five minutes, he said, numerous family members were calling for answers.
“In situations like this you have to control your anger the best way possible, but gosh, it tears you up,” he added.
White said his family is working on relocating Howard Caldwell and said they didn’t reach an attorney until the Monday morning after Thanksgiving.
“We are seeing what we can do on the legal side but we are definitely relocating him to another nursing home closer to family that can constantly be there,” White said.
As days passed by after posting the video to social media, White said more than 30 people reached out to him speaking on similar experiences at the Boyd County nursing home.
“Multiple people reached out and said they had problems with their family members being there and to try to get him (his grandfather) out of there as soon as possible,” White said. “It was a wake-up call.”
Another family told The Daily Independent that they had experienced similar obstacles with the nursing facility.
A woman who asked to remain anonymous due to a pending lawsuit said her great-grandmother suffered negligence while staying at the nursing home.
“When she first got there, they got her changed — got her cleaned up — they actually went and got her a TV from maintenance and one of the aides put it up himself,” she said. “I thought that was really nice and it made me feel better about her being there — but, as time went on, things changed.”
She commented on Facebook: “We had my grandmother over there. After roughly 20 days, she ended up with an unstageable bed ulcer on her back.”
“There were two different incidents that I know of where she sat for a long period of time in her own bowel — one of the times I was actually over there,” she said. She said her call light was on for 45 minutes.
She had plans, she said, to already remove her grandmother from the nursing home, but it wasn’t until the family brought her home that her grandmother spoke about what she experienced; at one point telling the family about waiting two hours for someone to come and change her.
“We brought her home and the first night she was home I had a friend of mine that I work with come over and we were changing her — getting her bathed — I turned her over on her side and realized something on her back,” she said. “We were unaware of any kind of bed ulcer or bed sore — when I uncovered it, the smell would knock you down. It still has not closed back up.
“My whole family was absolutely fuming; if we could have had smoke rolling from our heads, we would have,” she said.
She said one attorney said it was negligence.
“It broke my heart; the nursing side of me was fuming,” she said. “The family side of me was even worse — I was disappointed beyond belief.”
“She had dried bowel on her gown and her draw sheet,” she said. “It wasn’t something that you could miss ‘cause I barely rolled her and seen it. It was someone who did not care.”
Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation offers compassionate 24-hour skilled nursing care, with 60 beds in the facility, according to its website. Boyd Nursing has a full range of care services.
When speaking with multiple employees at the nursing home, most declined comment, citing HIPAA violations.
One woman said, “If you haven’t worked in health care you wouldn’t understand.”
Another told The Daily Independent to leave for “soliciting family members.”
The Daily Independent reached out to the executive director of Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation, but did not receive a response prior to press time.