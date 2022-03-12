IRONTON The Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities took a local funeral home director off-guard with a surprise honor on Thursday afternoon, a day before National Funeral Directors Day.
“This is very unexpected,” David Phillips said to a group of six ladies dressed in traditional nurse attire, complete with white hats.
Dorothy Spillman, Maria Oakes, Madonna Bryant, Bobbie Farris, Annette Scott and Rhonda Woolum presented David Phillips, a fourth-generation director of Phillips Funeral Home, with a Certificate of Recognition presented annually to a funeral home in the guard’s service area. It covers a 50-mile radius.
Formed two and a half years ago, the Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities has conducted 87 ceremonies during funeral services celebrating the lives of former nurses.
Oakes said Phillips “makes it so easy for us” by contacting them whenever a nurse dies.
“The main thing is they make sure every family with a nurse has an opportunity to accept or decline our ceremony,” Oakes said.
During the ceremony, the nurses ring a bell three times, recite a couple of poems and say a prayer.
“It’s very touching,” Phillips said. “It would mean a whole to have your comrades stand around you and praise you. That doesn’t happen very often.”
Phillips said the honor guard “deserves the honor more than me. They’re the ones that do the service.”
Spillman said Phillips “has been extremely good to us. He calls us when he gets a nurse in, and we have a really good relationship with (Phillips Funeral Home).”
Spillman said one of the most special aspects of the ceremony is when they present the next of kin with a Florence Nightengale lamp. They also place a white rose in the casket or at the urn.
“It’s such a touching thing to give that to the family,” Spillman said. “It’s very emotional for them and us, too.”
Phillips graduated from mortuary school in 1989. His ancestors opened the Ironton funeral home in 1907.
There’s a new item to show off in the home now.
“I’ll certainly display (the certificate) with pride and share it with the rest of my crew,” said Phillips, who has two children (the fifth generation) working there now too.
The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities now has 38 members, but they’re always looking for more, Oakes said. Contact them at (606) 615-1530 or (740) 646-0235. Visit the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities Facebook page for more information.
