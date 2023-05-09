CHESAPEAKE Two nursing students received an award by the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities on Monday morning to aid them in their pursuit of lifelong service.
Following an essay submission, board members of the Honor Guard selected two recipients anonymously for a monetary award.
Practical Nursing students Lillian Baldridge and Nicklas Mitchell walked into a classroom at Collins Career and Technical and were entirely surprised by their selection, according to Dorothy Spillman, a member of the Honor Guard's Executive Board.
Spillman said the Guard issues awards rather than a scholarship to remove the requirement of funds going directly to school-related expenses like books or course materials.
The award can go toward anything the student immediately needs, whether for personal expenses or gas to school, Spillman said.
"We couldn't have picked two better students," Spillman said of Mitchell and Baldridge. "They were tickled to death."
For the selection process, students are required to write an essay on how they could utilize the award funds. The essays are then numbered and presented to the Guard's Board of Directors: "We don't play favoritism," Spillman said.
The award ceremony marked the first day of National Nurse Week, Spillman said, adding recognizing the students couldn't have come at a better time.
"Once you're a nurse, you're always a nurse. I am so proud of them for choosing nursing as their career," Spillman said.
"Nursing is a calling. It's a way of life. It's the giving of yourself to enhance the lives of others. We're so proud of them to find it in their hearts to be a nurse," Spillman said on behalf of the Honor Guard.
The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities was founded in September 2019 after Spillman saw a video showcasing what the Nurse Honor Guard is all about.
According to Spillman, she reached out to the late Maria Oakes, on a mission to provide tributes to fallen nurses.
In similarity to how fire and police departments honor their fallen men and women, the Nurse Honor Guard dons traditional uniforms and perform tributes at a nurses' funerals.
For nearly four years, the group has "snowballed," according to Spillman.
"We are 44 members strong," Spillman said, noting the passing of founding member Oakes last March.
The group has memorialized 165 nurses so far.
"We are free of charge and per family request," Spillman said. "We work well with funeral directors in the area, too."
"I check obits every day," Spillman said, emphasizing that she never wants to miss a nurse.
"I don't want them to leave this earth without a tribute," Spillman said.
Spillman spoke of her group's dedication, adding that in order to join, one must have held a position as an LPN, RN or Nurse Practitioner.
In addition to honoring fallen nurses, Spillman said the group focuses on giving back to those that dedicate their lives to healing and caring for others, which came to fruition on Monday.
Spillman said she was joined by Sandra Hieneman, Ann Riffe, Barbara Porter and Dennie Letcher to present the award.
Spillman credited Letcher with reaching out to Collins Career and Technical students for the opportunity.
