While rivers didn’t rise much from the rain, it appears jail populations rose over the weekend.

Boyd, Rowan and the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center all had upticks in lock-ups over the weekend, according to jail records.

Anyone named in the locked-up list should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were locked up:

Boyd County Detention Center

• Garry L. Cornwell, 57, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a second-offense DUI.

• Gary E. Willis, 49, of Kitts Hill, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and charges of first-offense simple possession of heroin and public intoxication.

• James McQuithy, 45, of Quincy, was booked Friday on a parole violation.

• Christopher A. Walls, 38, of Kenova, was booked Saturday on a judge hold.

• Jesse B. Menshouse, 23, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

• Jonathan W. Smith, 29, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication (two counts) and first-offense possession of a first-degree substance (two counts).

• Tiffany M. Taylor, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a public intoxication charge.

• James D. Black, 41, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on an out of jurisdiction warrant.

• Nathaniel C. Blankenship, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.

Big Sandy Regional

• Danny R. Clark, 52, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI.

• Hannah B. Conley, 19, of Magoffin County, was booked Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Terry C. Daniels, 44, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trafficking in meth (second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lester K. Finley, 51, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a first-degree burglary charge.

• Debra R. Risner, 43, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense possession of prescription drug in an improper container, shoplifting less than $500 in value, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense meth possession, possession of a legend drug, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-offense trafficking in a third-degree substance and public intoxication.

• Travis E. Lay, 24, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.

• Roy L. Moore Jr., 35, of Ohio, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant.

• Matthew D. Berry, 37, of Foster, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant.

• Brandon K. Rife, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of non-payment of court costs, menacing, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense simple possession of meth.

Carter County

• Frederick Plummer, 61, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and five traffic violations.

• Marliyn Smith, 45, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a parole violation and charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alisha G. Bryant, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

Greenup County

• Kade Lewis, 26, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on fugitive warrant.

• Bruce M. Younkers, 29, of Green, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

Rowan County

• Randall Skaggs, 37, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dustin Wilsher, 29, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense trafficking in a first-degree drug, first-offense meth trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic violations.

• Chelsea Guy, 23, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense trafficking in a first-degree drug, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Justin R. Conn, 31, of Mount Olive, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.

• Bransom J. Martin, 27, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree assault.

• Larry Wheeler, 28, of Olympia, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, first-degree possession of heroin, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree simple possession and first-offense possession of opiates.

• David Strange, 24, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a cold check charge.

